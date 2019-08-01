Tribute Band Thursday - A Tribute to Smooth Jazz

Milwaukee Smooth Jazz Tribute
Led by pianist/band leader JL Russell, this evening will be a very special night of smooth jazz. Featuring a very special salute to Milwaukee’s own Al Jarreau, the tribute will ignite fond memories for any who remember the classic station WJZI.

 

 

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.

The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.


Aug. 01, 2019 7:00 PM

Peck Pavilion
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Jazz/Blues/Soul Free Concert
Date Night Family Fun Friends
Family Friendly
Marcus Center

