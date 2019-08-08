Tribute Band Thursday - The Ron Burgundy’s

Live At Peck

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

Experience a night of yacht rock and softcore rock of the 60s, 70s, 80s!
 

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theronburgundys
Instagram: @theronburgundys

 

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.

The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.

 

Join us for free Quizmaster Trivia prior to each performance beginning at 6 pm!

 

Quizmaster at the Marcus Center in Milwaukee

 


Photos



Show Date

Aug. 08, 2019 7:00 PM

Theater

Peck Pavilion
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Wheelchair AssistanceWheelchair Assistance

Genre
Free Concert
Suggestion
Date Night Family Fun Friends
Audience
Family Friendly
Presenter
Marcus Center

The Ron Burgundys at the Marcus Center in Milwaukee

