Tribute Band Thursday - The Ron Burgundy’s

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

Experience a night of yacht rock and softcore rock of the 60s, 70s, 80s!



Facebook: www.facebook.com/theronburgundys

Instagram: @theronburgundys

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.

Join us for free Quizmaster Trivia prior to each performance beginning at 6 pm!