Tribute Band Thursday - Ladies First: A tribute to the Women of Classic Hip Hop and R&B

Milwaukee Renaissance Woman, B-Free, curates an evening of Milwaukee musicians in an all-star tribute to the Women of Classic Hip Hop and R&B. Celebrate the work of pioneering female acts in both genres, whose has transcended the music industry and beyond. With an exhilarating cast of the city’s top performing women, this empowering showcase is sure to deliver, while keeping Ladies First!



More on show curator B~Free:

Singer, producer & multi-instrumentalist B~FREE, is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated her life to music. Her training in flute, voice and piano have earned her degrees in musical studies from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and VanderCook College of Music.



The release of her latest self-produced sophomore album, the "Ode 2 A Luv Affair LP,” was hailed as the #1 Milwaukee Album by the Journal Sentinel in 2017. B~Free currently serves her musical community as a curator, educator, and artist of all sorts. Having performed in a number of venues throughout the country, Free has shared stages with a variety of artists and provided direct support as the opening act for Janelle Monáe's Milwaukee tour date at Summerfest 2018.



Her treasure chest of talents continues to catapult her up the ladder of the music scene, as she remains hungry to give music what it’s been missing: a chance to B~Free.

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.