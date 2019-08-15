Tribute Band Thursday - Heartache Tonight – A Tribute to the Eagles!

THIS IS A FREE EVENT



Heartache Tonight – A Tribute to the Eagles!

From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience. With meticulous attention to every detail, Heartache Tonight brings together music from all eras and incarnations of this huge rock powerhouse that produced hits over four decades.

There are no pre-recorded backing tracks in this show – all vocal harmonies and guitar parts are faithful to the originals and performed live. A Heartache Tonight concert is one unforgettable hit song after another from one of the greatest rock bands of all time, performed by tremendously talented musicians with perfection and passion.

The six multi-talented members of Heartache Tonight have shared stages with some of the biggest names in rock, including Jimmy Buffet, Joe Cocker, Eddie Money and the Doobie Brothers, and have played festivals and performing arts centers across the country – Taste of Chicago, Ravinia Festival and Wrigley Field to name just a few.

A Heartache Tonight performance is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans: the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road,” the snarling guitars of “Life In The Fast Lane,” the anthemic country rock of “Take It Easy,” and the beautifully evocative “Heart Of The Matter”.

Join us for free Quizmaster Trivia prior to each performance beginning at 6 pm!

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.