Thursday Lunch Concerts - Nickel & Rose with Sista Strings

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

This August, Americana/Folk duo Nickel&Rose join forces with R&B/gospel duo, SistaStrings, to form an exciting and unique quartet. These Milwaukee acts will perform duo sets as well as combined sets, pulling from each other’s lush repertoires in beautiful four part string and vocal harmony.

Nickel&Rose have influences that span the spectrum of American music. Carl’s background brings elements of West African music and Blues while Johanna brings her experience playing Bluegrass, Folk and Jazz. From loss to heart break to love, Nickel&Rose address the human experience with gentle harmonies and soul stirring cries. With a shared appreciation for traditional music and a desire to break rules, the two have have created a unique sound that embodies Americana's past and future.

Nickelandrose.com

The sound of SistaStrings can’t be described in one word. The Milwaukee-based sister duo (Chauntee - violin, Monique - cello) combines their classical background with R&B and a touch of gospel that culminates in a deep, lush sound. Formed in 2014 after the sisters graduated from college, the sisters began composing string arrangements for local hip-hop artists and the rest is history. SistaStrings has performed with Malik Yusef, Black Violin, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Lupe Fiasco, BJ The Chicago Kid, and The Roots. They have soloed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

sistastrings.com

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.