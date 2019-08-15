Thursday Lunch Concerts - Chris Crain

THIS IS A FREE EVENT



Chris Crain is a Singer, Songwriter and multifaceted Musician.



His passion for using his music to make a change is prevalent in every lyric; every rhythm; every note. Change – in the way people listen to music, the way it makes them feel and how it affects community.



Born in Chicago, raised in Lumberton Mississippi, and now residing in Milwaukee Wisconsin – Chris’s musical birthright was just the foundation of a greater platform. Although he was brought up in a family of musicians and has played an instrument since the age of 7, Chris never “planned” to be a musician.



With over 20 years of experience in making music behind him and the rest of his life ahead of him to leave his mark on an industry where only the strong survive - Chris Crain has dedicated his greatest passion to making everything and everyone around him better, including himself.



Born with a special birth defect called Brachial Plexus Palsy, he’s determined to show the world that even when your journey is an expected hard and long road, the only thing that will keep you from your dreams is you.





Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.