Thursday Lunch Concerts - B-Free & Quinten Farr Duo

THIS IS A FREE EVENT



Multi-faceted husband and wife combo B-Free and Quinten Farr mark their debut at the Peck Pavilion for a lively duo performance!



As fellow MHSA alum, band leaders, educators and frequent fixtures of the local music scene, the pair will bring their modern technique and savvy musical experience to the venue by way of flute, voice, keyboard, synthesizer and loops. With a diverse repertoire steeped in the jazz, soul and R&B, the act is sure to be a treat for music lovers of all ages.



Singer, producer & multi-instrumentalist B~FREE, is a Milwaukee native who has dedicated her life to music. Her training in flute, voice and piano have earned her degrees in musical studies from the Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania and VanderCook College of Music.



The release of her latest self-produced sophomore album, the "Ode 2 A Luv Affair LP,” was hailed as the #1 Milwaukee Album by the Journal Sentinel in 2017. B~Free currently serves her musical community as a curator, educator, and artist of all sorts. Having performed in a number of venues throughout the country, Free has shared stages with a variety of artists and provided direct support as the opening act for Janelle Monáe's Milwaukee tour date at Summerfest 2018. Her treasure chest of talents continues to catapult her up the ladder of the music scene, as she remains hungry to give music what it’s been missing: a chance to B~Free.

Social Media: @bFree2music | www.bfree2music.com



QUINTEN FARR is a gifted force in the realm of jazz, soul & electronic music. Born and raised in the city of Milwaukee to a family of musicians, he began his twenty years of jazz and classical piano training at age 8 under a variety of accomplished musicians such as Mark Davis, Charles Pettaway and Sam Steffke. With studies in Jazz Performance and Music Education from Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Lincoln University PA and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Farr’s immeasurable skill and talent have afforded him opportunities to perform both locally and internationally in a number of venues.



He currently serves as the keyboardist for No Seatbelts, as well as the lead keyboardist, talk box & keytar player for his self-curated rock-soul group: For The Culture.



Social Media: @roscoe_duffy | @fortheculturemke

Live at Peck Pavilion is a series that brings action outside to the beautiful Peck Pavilion alongside the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds.



The focus of the series is to bring activity to the outdoor spaces of the Marcus Center grounds with performances that are engaging, intriguing and world-class.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.