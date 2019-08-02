Peck Flicks - Wizard of Oz -1939

THIS IS A FREE EVENT



Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.



Rated PG



View Parental Guide



Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center is a free series offering family friendly movies shown outdoors in the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion. The series will show only G or PG movies for a wide audience in the downtown space.