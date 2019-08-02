Peck Flicks - Wizard of Oz -1939

Live At Peck

THIS IS A FREE EVENT

Wizard of Oz (1939)
Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

Rated PG

View Parental Guide
 

Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center

Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center is a free series offering family friendly movies shown outdoors in the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion. The series will show only G or PG movies for a wide audience in the downtown space.

 


Live at Peck Series Link
Live at Peck - Peck Flicks Series Link

Photos

Show All Photos


Show Date

Aug. 02, 2019 7:15 PM

Theater

Peck Pavilion
929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Duration

1 hour 42 minutes
No intermission

Wheelchair AssistanceWheelchair Assistance

Genre
Movie Free Children
Suggestion
Date Night Family Fun Friends Kids Show
Audience
Family Friendly
Presenter
Marcus Center

Calendar

,

Select a Show Date

Wizard of Oz Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center

Peck Flicks - Wizard of Oz -1939

THANK YOU SPONSORS