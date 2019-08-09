Peck Flicks - Brave (2012)

THIS IS A FREE EVENT



Brave (2012)

Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse.



Rated PG



Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center is a free series offering family friendly movies shown outdoors in the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion. The series will show only G or PG movies for a wide audience in the downtown space.