Peck Flicks - Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Featuring Can I Kick It

A rough-and-tumble trucker helps rescue his friend’s fiancé from an ancient sorcerer in a supernatural battle beneath Chinatown.



Rated PG



Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center

Peck Flicks at the Marcus Center is a free series offering family friendly movies shown outdoors in the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion. The series will show only G or PG movies for a wide audience in the downtown space.





CAN I KICK IT? is a unique film experience, produced by SHAOLIN JAZZ, that caters to the lovers of Martial Arts flicks, the music they inspired and everything else in between.



At each CAN I KICK IT? event SHAOLIN JAZZ screens a cult-classic martial arts film and the movie is given a unique scene-by-scene score featuring a blend of Hip Hop, Soul, Funk and more mixed live by SHAOLIN JAZZ co-founder DJ 2-Tone Jones, using his turntables.



The result - your movie experience redefined where 2-Tone creates a live mixtape (sound track) to each movie, even accentuating specific scenes with special DJ techniques.



